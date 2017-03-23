NDA MAGAZINE TELLS STORY OF NEBRASKA AGRICULTURE

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s (NDA) weeklong celebration of National Ag Week continues with the release of the fifth edition of the popular magazine, Nebraska Agriculture and You. The magazine, available in print and online, highlights agriculture as our state’s number one industry and strives to help consumers better understand the extensive role agriculture plays in their day-to-day lives.

“This magazine is a great place to share information about how diverse and expansive the agriculture industry is in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “We’ve included stories about Nebraska families who operate and maintain some of the more than 48,700 farms in the state. Farm families work hard to provide us all with nutritious, affordable and safe food.”

The magazine will be distributed to several locations throughout the state including office waiting rooms, banks, libraries, county extension offices, chambers of commerce, etc. The magazine is also available online at nda.nebraska.gov by clicking on the magazine cover on the right side of page.

“Nebraska’s agriculture industry goes far beyond the farm gate, and this magazine helps highlight the numerous contributions agriculture makes to our state,” said Ibach. “It’s a great communications tool to tell the true story of Nebraska agriculture.”