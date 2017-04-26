NCTA‘s Rittenhouse and Smith are associate professors

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture faculty members Mary Rittenhouse and Douglas Smith of Curtis are among University of Nebraska personnel honored this week in Lincoln.

The pair of professors are among honorees recognized on April 25 with a public reception at the University of Nebraska’s International Quilt Study Center.

Ron Rosati, PhD, Dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, said the two met faculty criteria in 2017 to qualify for promotion from assistant professor.

“Promotion to associate professor is a major milestone in the career of a faculty member,” Rosati said. “Being promoted to this rank means your peers have evaluated your professional accomplishments and they feel you have achievement sufficient to warrant this honor.”

Rittenhouse and Smith are among 13 fulltime faculty at the agriculture college, which is part of the University of Nebraska system.

Prior to joining NCTA in 2015, Rittenhouse previously was with the faculty of the University of Nebraska-Kearney. In addition to serving as division chairman and teaching courses in economics and agribusiness, Rittenhouse chairs is the coordinator of the NCTA Accreditation Committee.

Smith joined the faculty in 2011 and also is the NCTA Aggie Livestock Judging Team Coach. He serves as a Professor of Practice with the UNL Agricultural, Leadership, Education and Communications department.

“Doug and Mary are outstanding faculty – highly competent and very dedicated to their students,” Rosati noted. “This recognition is very appropriate.”

Rosati said the two faculty members will be recognized at NCTA’s campus during year-end activities in May. The NCTA graduation is at 1:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Curtis Memorial Community Center.

Final actions on promotion recommendations will be made by the Board of Regents later this summer.