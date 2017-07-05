NCGA Statement on EPA’s Proposed 2018 Renewable Volume Obligation

WASHINGTON (July 5, 2017) – The following is a statement from Texas farmer Wesley Spurlock, president of the National Corn Growers Association, in response to today’s announcement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the proposed 2018 renewable volume obligation (RVO) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“We are pleased to see EPA pick up where last year’s RFS rulemaking left off and propose a rule that keeps the RFS on track for conventional ethanol production. EPA’s proposal is good for farmers who are facing tough economic times and good for consumers who want affordable fuel choices that give us a cleaner environment.

“The Renewable Fuel Standard has been a resounding success: cleaner air, greater energy independence, and stronger rural communities. We call on the EPA to keep the RFS moving forward in line with the law and in a timely manner. Doing so will bring greater stability and certainty to the marketplace and spur increased investment in renewable fuels.

“NCGA will continue working with both public and private sector partners to grow our national fuel infrastructure so that consumers around the world will have greater access to cleaner-burning renewable fuels.

“In the coming weeks, EPA needs to hear from all of us. If you want cleaner air, a stronger farm economy and vibrant rural communities, and greater energy independence, stand up for the Renewable Fuel Standard. Tell EPA thank you for proposing the RVO at the statutory level for conventional fuels, and ask EPA to support a growing biofuels sector and stronger RFS when issuing the final rule in the fall.”