NCGA Recognized for Communications Excellence During Regional NAMA Awards

Last week, NCGA was recognized for excellence at the Region 2 National Agri-Marketing Association Awards Ceremony. The association’s 2016 World of Corn publication took first place for the region in the Company Publications – Annual Reports category. Additionally, NCGA’s joint program with the United Soybean Board, CommonGround, took both first place and the merit prize in the Social Media Campaign Directed at Consumers category for the “Not a Latte” and “Thriving on Trust” videos respectively.

The World of Corn, a publication NCGA put out annually, features a statistical guide that shows in a clear, graphic manner the facts about U.S. corn production and use. This publication, which is generously sponsored by Monsanto, includes unique additional components every year. In 2016, the publication, which is sent to members through The Progressive Farmer, included an activity guide helping elementary school-aged children understand the amazing world of maize.

World of Corn is debuted every year at Commodity Classic. To view the website, which includes shareable graphics, click here

CommonGround is a joint program of the National Corn Growers Association, the United Soybean Board and their state affiliates. Through the work of farm women volunteers, CommonGround connects women on and off the farm for conversations about how food is grown and raised so that everyone can enjoy food without the fear.

Since it launched in November of 2010, CommonGround has had more nearly one billion conversations with everyday consumers. With more than 200 volunteers, CommonGround state affiliates host an activity somewhere in the country almost every other day.

To view the “Not a Latte” video, featuring North Dakota volunteer Sarah Wilson, click here . To see “Thriving on Trust” with Colorado volunteer Kelsey Pope, click here

The program focuses on nine areas of interest to consumers including: farm ownership; GMOs; food safety; antibiotics and animal health; hormones in meat and milk; organic and local foods; food prices; and sustainability.