NCGA COLLABORATES WITH BEEF ORGANIZATIONS

National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) staff met with the U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), and Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) this week to discuss trade, policy, and opportunities for collaboration in the future.

At USMEF topics covered included the importance of the North American Free Trade Agreement to both meat and corn exports, current beef and poultry export trends, challenges, and future opportunities for international trade. Also, ideas were shared for partnering on future projects.

Discussion continued at NCBA and CBB where staff considered partnering on research projects to improve feed efficiency and decrease the environmental impact of meat production. New corn traits that might be of benefit to livestock producers because of feed quality and price efficiency were also discussed.

An ongoing dialogue between the organizations to compare goals and current policy priorities is critical to collaboration, said Chris Novak, CEO of NCGA, noting, “We’ve got common ground on trade, research, sustainability, and the economic challenges facing our respective farmers.”