National Western Stock Show Sees 684,600 Visitors

Denver’s 111th annual National Western Stock Show has wrapped up with attendance slightly lower last year, but event officials say improvements to the stock show complex and surrounding area will pave the way for higher attendance next year.
More than 684,000 people attended the show, which finished Sunday and featured several events, including pony rides for children and horses tugging 8-ton sleds.
Attendance was down from 2016, when the show had its second-highest attendance ever with more than 686,000 visitors.
There’s expected to be more traffic near the stock show complex next year thanks to a voter-approved $1.2 billion overhaul of the facility and the planned replacement of an Interstate 70 viaduct.
The show’s chief executive, Paul Andrews, says the improvements will mean easier access to the event.