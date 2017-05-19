National FFA Organization Looking for Convention Newsroom Interns

The National FFA Organization is looking for college students or recent graduates in fields like public relations, journalism, telecommunications, or similar fields, to help share news and feature stories from the national convention.

The 90th annual FFA Convention is October 25-28th in Indianapolis. Students and graduates get a small stipend, inside access to the event, tips on becoming a better communicator, as well as clips to help land future professional work. This internship could even be eligible for college credits for those still in school. The stories interns find can be published in many locations, including the national FFA magazine, as well as numerous online and social media outlets.

The FFA organization is also looking for young radio reporters to work closely with the National Association of Farm Broadcasting to coordinate and record interviews too. They’re also looking for social media specialists as well. Interested students are encouraged to reach out to the FFA organization through the contact page on their website.