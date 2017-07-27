Mystik Lubricants Partners with National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS (National FFA Organization) –Mystik Lubricants is a proud new sponsor of the National FFA Organization, supporting growth in leadership opportunities, communities and agriculture through the National FFA Organization’s Proficiencies.

More specifically, as a three star sponsor ($25,000-$49,999), Mystik Lubricants will support the ag mechanics- entrepreneurship proficiency and the rodeo that takes place during the 90thh National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

“We appreciate that Mystik Lubricants sees agricultural education and FFA as a critical part of its industry and company success,” said Molly Ball, National FFA Foundation president. “We are thankful for the support of our students and our national convention and expo.”

“We fully support the National FFA Organization’s efforts to educate and shape future leaders,” said Alan Flagg, Assistant Vice President of Supply and Marketing for CITGO Petroleum Corporation. “The agricultural industry is an important part of the national economy as well as our business, so we want to ensure that the next generation of leaders continues to trust and use Mystik Lubricants for their farming equipment.”

At the local, state and national levels, FFA brings its mission to life for student members. Members gain experience in the areas of agricultural literacy and advocacy, agricultural knowledge, career exploration, leadership development, food security and service engagement.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the United States.