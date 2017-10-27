class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268445 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
More Soybeans Expected for 2018 | KTIC Radio

More Soybeans Expected for 2018

BY NAFB News Service | October 27, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
More Soybeans Expected for 2018

Industry analysts are expecting U.S. farmers to plant more soybeans next year, up from this year’s record acreage of 88.7 million acres. Experts say farmers could plant anywhere from 86 to 90.5 million acres of soybeans in 2018, according to Farm Journal’s AgWeb.

However, University of Illinois ag economist Todd Hubbs is warning against planting more soybeans next year. He says soybean acreage may need to decline in 2018 to generate a 2018-19 marketing year average farm price in the mid-$9.00 range to cover the cost of production. He recommends that farmers monitor soybean exports and demand before making 2018 planting decisions.

Specifically, he says farmers should study the Department of Agriculture’s release of the Winter Wheat Seedings report for the first indication of farmer acreage decisions in early January.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: