Missouri Department of Agriculture temporarily issues Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order on all Dicamba products in Missouri

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn has issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Orderon all products labeled for agricultural use that contain Dicamba in Missouri. All on-farm applications of Dicamba products must cease immediately.

Since Jan. 1, 2017, the Department’s Bureau of Pesticide Control has received more than 130 pesticide drift complaints that are believed to be related to Dicamba, which has allegedly damaged thousands of acres of crops. The decision to issue a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order in Missouri was made with an abundance of caution and is temporary until a more permanent solution is reached.

“We want to protect farmers and their livelihoods. At the same time, my commitment to technology and innovation in agriculture is unwavering,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “That’s why I am asking the makers of these approved post-emergent products, researchers and farmers to work with us to determine how we can allow applications to resume this growing season, under certain agreed upon conditions.”

Pesticide distributors and retailers must immediately stop all sales and offers of sales of all Dicamba products labeled for agricultural use. All agricultural pesticide users, including certified commercial applicators and private applicators, must immediately cease in-crop, post-emergent use of all Dicamba products. Products include, but are not limited to:

FeXapan herbicide plus VaporGrip Technology , EPA Registration Number 352-913;

, EPA Registration Number 352-913; Engenia Herbicide , EPA Registration Number 7969-345; and

, EPA Registration Number 7969-345; and XTENDIMAX with VaporGrip Technology, EPA Registration Number 524-617

Distributors, retailers and pesticide applicators in possession of Dicamba products labeled for agricultural use are advised not to sell or use the products until the stop sale expires or is lifted. Sale, use or removal of such products would be a violation of Section 281.101 RSMo and subject to civil penalties.

“With only a small window left for application in this growing season, I understand the critical need to resolve this issue,” Director Chinn said. “I look forward to working with our farmers, researchers and industry partners to find an immediate solution.”

More detailed information about this issue, Dicamba and the department’s role in investigations is available at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/dicamba.