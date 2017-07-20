class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249079 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Minnesota Investigating Dicamba Complaints | KTIC Radio

BY Associated Press/Joe Gangwish | July 20, 2017
Image courtesy of DTN

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating
about two dozen complaints from farmers about dicamba herbicide drift.

Minnesota agriculture department supervisor Greg Cremers says the complaints about dicamba damage in soybeans started coming in earlier this month.

Damaged vegetation will be tested in the coming months to see if diacamba is to blame.

Robb Fraley, Monsanto’s chief technology officer says dicamba has
small-scale drift issues just like any herbicide, but that most of the damage is caused by farmer error.

Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee are seeing similar problems and have taken steps to restrict diacamba usage.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
