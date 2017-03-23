MF Global, PwC Reach Settlement

Bankrupt brokerage MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor

Jon Corzine, has reached a settlement with its former accounting firm, PwC, ending a potentially multibillion dollar dispute between the companies.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

MF Global sued PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, alleging that negligence by the firm’s accountants led to confusion about the financial health of MF Global that eventually led the firm to file for bankruptcy in late 2011. MF Global was suing for as much as $3 billion in damages.

PwC alleged that MF Global’s business decisions, including its purchase of European government bonds, were the reason why MF Global failed — not because PwC did not account for those assets as MF Global says they should have.

The trial, in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, was supposed to last five weeks. The settlement came before PwC’s lawyers were even able to call witnesses to its defense.

At the center of the trial were $6.3 billion in assets tied to European government bonds that MF Global purchased from Italy, Spain, Belgium, Ireland and Portugal. Another issue is how PwC accounted for $72 million in what’s known as tax-deferred assets that further caused uncertainty about MF Global’s financial health.