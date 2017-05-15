Methane Vote Agreement Offers path for E15 Bill

An agreement between Senators regarding a vote to reject the Obama-era methane rule has paved a path forward for year-round E15 sales.

The agreement between Senators Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, and Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, means the E15 bill will head to the committee for markup within the next week or so.

While the Congressional Review Act resolution to reject an Obama-era methane rule failed, the agreement will stay in place, according to Politico. A hearing has not yet been scheduled to review Fischer’s bill. Under the Clean Air Act, E15 cannot be sold in the summer in some parts of the country. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said earlier this month the EPA is also reviewing the law to see if the EPA has the authority to grant a waiver for year-round E15 sales.