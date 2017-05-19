Marshall talks NAFTA with grain trade delegation from Mexico

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Roger Marshall spoke about the importance of trade and NAFTA at a Washington, D.C. reception for a grain trade delegation from Mexico. The delegation traveled to the U.S. to meet with farmers, agribusinesses, and policy makers to discuss the U.S. corn crop and trade policy. Congressman Marshall met the group the same day that the U.S. Trade Representative formally notified Congress of the Administration’s intention to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

His remarks are below:

“I’d like to thank the Grains Council for hosting tonight, and even more, I’d like to welcome our friends from Mexico. It should surprise no one here tonight that Mexico is Kansas’ number one export market, last year purchasing more than $2.5 billion dollars worth of U.S. corn and sorghum, and for that, I thank you again.

Over the last year, we have seen increased scrutiny of our trading relationship. Which is unfortunate, because we both have so much to gain from increased commerce. Know that you have friends in Kansas, in agriculture and here in Washington, D.C. As we look toward an update of NAFTA – an agreement that has encouraged trade between our countries to more than triple since it was signed, there are champions in Congress working to ensure we can find updates that benefit all of us.”