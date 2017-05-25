Marshall meets with Ag Secretary and USTR

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., issued the following statement following a House Ag Committee roundtable with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer:

“Today’s committee roundtable was a great opportunity to hear directly from the Administration about their trade policy priorities, including enforcement of existing agreements.

In addition to enforcement, it is critical to Kansas farmers and ranchers that the Administration begins to fulfill it’s promise of bilateral market access in key countries like Japan.

Expanding trade opportunities is key to reviving Kansas’ rural economy. As Secretary Perdue said today, ‘A healthy U.S. economy is dependent upon Agriculture. A healthy ag economy is dependent upon trade.’

These two individuals are key players in crafting that trade policy. That is why it was an honor to have them in front of the House Ag Committee today.”