Marshall, Gallagher lead GOP freshman class letter to USTR on trade and enforcement

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Today, the entire House Republican freshman class, lead by Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D., and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging the importance of trade and enforcement.

The letter, signed by all 32 House Republican freshmen, includes:

“We were elected at a time when trade was a topic of national discussion. While we welcome this discussion, we also want to voice our support for leveling the playing field, providing new market access for our American businesses, and capturing the security and foreign policy benefits trade agreements can provide. Our competitors continue to negotiate agreements that expand access for their industries, which put ours at a disadvantage. This creates a sense of urgency that makes us glad our predecessors provided you with Trade Promotion Authority, empowering you to launch, negotiate and conclude trade agreements.”

“It is great to see my Republican freshman colleagues take a strong stand on an issue like trade, which is critical to the economic wellbeing of Kansas, and the country,” Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “In a time such as this, where the ag economy is trying to see itself out of a slump, we must be doing all we can to ensure we open every possible market to our producers. I am confident that Ambassador Lighthizer will be a great ally in this mission.”

You can see the entire text of the letter, along with all signatures HERE.