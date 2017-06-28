Marshall announces July Listening Tour

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Roger Marshall will begin his July Listening Tour on Thursday, July 6. Constituents are encouraged to attend and ask questions. This will make 35 listening tour stops this year, separate from other public events attended.

“I’m looking to my July Listening Tour,” Congressman Marshall said. “Over my many stops this year, we have heard a wide array of perspectives and opinions. I look forward to continuing these constructive conversations with Kansans in July.”

Tour Schedule:

Jetmore

Thursday, July 6, 7:30 a.m. – Judy’s Cafe, 303 Main St.

Meade

Thursday, July 6, 11:30 a.m. – Meade County Courthouse, 200 N. Fowler St.

Ashland

Thursday, July 6, 6:00 p.m. – Ashland Central Library, 604 Main St.

Syracuse

Friday, July 7, 7:30 a.m. (MST) – Black Bison Pub, 122 Main St.

Lakin

Friday, July 7, 12:00 p.m. – Benny’s Grill, 110 E. Santa Fe Trail Blvd.

Leoti

Friday, July 7, 3:00 p.m. – Leoti Care Center, 211 Earl St.

Dighton

Friday, July 7, 6:00 p.m. – Lane County Courthouse Community Room, 144 S. Lane St.

Russell

Saturday, July 8, 9:00 a.m. – The Dream Theater, 629 N. Main St.