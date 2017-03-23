Man pinned under gates on Stanton County farm

Authorities say a man has been injured in an accident on a Stanton County farm.

Norfolk radio station KNEN reports that medics and deputies were sent just after noon Wednesday to the farm about 10 miles southeast of Stanton.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Richard Prokopec was working alone in a trailer when he became pinned under heavy metal farm gates. He used his cellphone to call for help.

The Sheriff’s Office says Prokopec was flown to an Omaha hospital for treatment.