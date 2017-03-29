Loup Basin RC&D Assisting Kansas Ranchers

The Loup Basin Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council announces today that the nine county organization in central Nebraska is accepting donations to assist the Kansas ranchers recently devastated by fire. The immediate need for the Kansas ranchers is fencing supplies including: creosote posts; 3 ½ inch x 8 feet, T posts; 6 1/2 feet, Red Brand 80 Ruthless 4 Pt Barbed Wire 12 1/2 Gauge, staples; 1 3/4 inch, T-post clips, nine penny nails, number nine wire for tie-downs and fence corners, Goldenrod wire stretchers, post hole diggers, hammers, fencing pliers, and leather fencing gloves.

Donations to assist the Kansas Ranchers can be made payable to the Loup Basin RC&D Council a 501(c)(3) Mark in the for area: Donation – Kansas Ranchers Fence Supplies.

Mail donations to P.O. Box 400, Burwell, Nebraska 68823 or drop by the office at 330 South Highway 11, Burwell. If you have questions, contact Dale Melia, President of the Loup Basin RC&D Council at (308) 728-7275 or Janet Sanders Executive Director of the Loup Basin RC&D Council at (308) 346-3393.