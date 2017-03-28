Local Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho Celebrates 100 Years, Honors UNL Chancellor and UN President

Lincoln, NE. The Kappa Chapter of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity celebrated its 100 th year as the fraternity for agriculture at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. Alumni from throughout Nebraska and the Midwest came to Lincoln this past weekend to commemorate the anniversary, which coincided with the organization’s annual Founder’s Day.

The weekend celebration kicked off Friday with a reception at the Chez Hay in downtown Lincoln, which commemorated the awarding of the Maynard H. Coe Chapter Efficiency Award to the Kappa Chapter by the Alpha Gamma Rho National Board of Directors. The award is the highest distinction given to any one of the 71 chapters throughout the nation and was presented at their biannual national convention held in Omaha on August 10-12, 2016. Also at the event, Dr. Ronnie Green, Chancellor of the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, and alumnus of the Beta Eta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho at Virginia Tech, was awarded Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. He and his wife, Jane, were recognized for their service to the agriculture industry and the University of Nebraska.

On Saturday, the group hosted tours of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus, which included presentations from Director Richard Duncan and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, Mike Flood. The collegiate men then initiated Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska, as an honorary member of Alpha Gamma Rho. The day concluded with an awards banquet and dance at the Embassy Suits where nearly 500 members and guests reflected on the past 100 years of their organization and the opportunities that lie ahead for their fraternity.

The Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity is the only social-professional agricultural fraternity in the United States. The purpose of the organization is “to make better men, and through them a broader and better agriculture”, a commitment that has a rich history and deep parallels to the mission of our land-grant universities as established by the Morrill Act of 1862.

The Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity can trace its roots as a national fraternity to the Ohio State University in 1904. That single chapter would soon expand to nearly every land-grant university in the nation. Established on April 11, 1917, the Kappa Chapter of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity began its legacy of making better men at the University of Nebraska. Located near Lincoln’s East Campus, the Kappa Chapter has long been an integral part of the not only the college of agriculture, but the University as a whole. Since the chapter’s inception, more than 1800 young men have been initiated into the chapter and have devoted themselves to developing each other and their peers as men of character so that they may serve society through agriculture.

Throughout the 100 years of partnership between the University of Nebraska and the Kappa Chapter of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, there have been countless members that have served our University, our communities, and our common mission of developing members for the purpose of providing insight and outreach for the advancement of agricultural and related fields. The Kappa Chapter looks forward to fortifying those relationships over the next 100 years!