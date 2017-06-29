Livestock Industry Supports WGA

The Western Governors Association has endorsed the aims of

the Endangered Species Act but asked Congress to make changes, including giving states a bigger role and clarifying recovery goals for animals protected by the law.

The association approved a resolution on the act Wednesday during a meeting in Whitefish, Montana.

Today, Dave Eliason, Utah rancher and president of the Public Lands Council (PLC), and Craig Uden, Nebraska cattle producer and president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), issued the following statements regarding the recommendations stemming from the Western Governors Association Species Conservation and Endangered Species Act Initiative:

“The process that has unfolded over the past few years is an example of what can be accomplished when we put our differences aside and come together to tackle complex problems,” said Eliason. “WGA, and Governor Mead in particular, deserve a lot of credit for their leadership on this issue. These recommendations were developed through engagement with diverse stakeholders and we urge Congress to use this as a roadmap to modernize the Endangered Species Act.”

“The Endangered Species Act impacts cattle producers across the United States,” said Uden. “We were pleased to have been involved in this process from the beginning and stand ready to remain engaged with the Western Governors Association and lawmakers moving forward.”