Limousin ‘Escape to Grand Island’ for National Junior Show

An impressive number of 237 members of the North American Limousin Junior Association, representing 23 states, escaped to Grand Island, Neb., for the 2017 National Junior Limousin Show & Congress. The annual national junior Limousin show is hosted this year by the Heartland Limousin Association, a group of seven Midwest states, and is being held July 1-7 at the Nebraska State Fair grounds. The junior members will be exhibiting a total of 408 head of cattle over the next couple of days.

The cattle shows began on Tuesday, July 4 with John Rayfield, Lubbock, Texas, evaluating the prospect steers, progress steers, bred & owned Limousin females, and owned Lim-Flex females. A total of 237 animals entered the ring today.

Leading off the morning was the prospect steer show. Tucker Parkinson, Levelland, Texas, won champion prospect steer with PC Doc Holliday 618D, a September 11, 2016, 50 percent Limousin steer, sired by Maternal Perfection, weighing 864 pounds. The reserve champion prospect steer was exhibited by Samantha Pecco, Morehead, Ky., with PSRF Dash, a November 16, 2016, 75% Lim-Flex steer, sired by PSRF Buford 453, weighing 598 pounds.

There were 17 head exhibited in the progress steer show. Champion steer went to Zaiden Kathryn Annen, Wray, Colo., with her April 2, 2016, 37 percent Limousin steer, who’s name is Jerry Ain’t Coming Back. He was sired by The Recipe and weighed 1,224 pounds. The reserve progress steer came out of the same class and was exhibited by Ashlyn Ochsner, Kersey, Colo. L7 6082D is an April 20, 2016, 25 percent Limousin steer, sired by Bojo and weighed 1,280 pounds.

Twenty-three animals entered the ring for the bred and owned Limousin female show. Nichole Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas, showed the grand champion bred and owned Limousin female. LLKT Miss Daytona 610D is a May 21, 2016, purebred heifer, sired by KRVN Naskar 013N. Makayla Jo Massey, London, Ky., had the reserve female with MKJM Daisy 850D, a June 10, 2016, 81 percent Limousin heifer, sired by RLBH Air Force One. Both heifers came out of Division II.

Rounding out the first day of shows were the owned Lim-Flex females with 195 head the show. CJSL 6096D ET was named grand champion owned Lim-Flex female, exhibited by Carter Hoge, Good Hope, Ill. This division four champion is a March 1, 2016, 50 percent Lim-Flex daughter of S A V Bismarck 5682. The reserve champion came out of the senior female division five and was shown by Linden Faith Linthicum, Welch, Okla. JCL Cinnamon LNLM 522C is an October 9, 2015, 75% Lim-Flex female, sired by MAGS Yip.

New to the NJLSC this year was the selection of the top five owned Lim-Flex females. The third place heifer was MAGS Dash Off, a March 9, 2016, 34 percent Lim-Flex heifer, sired by EF Xcessive Force. Fourth place overall heifer was LMCC Midnight Sunset 26D, a February 18, 2016, 31 percent Lim-Flex female, sired by Topline Vision Fly Over. Callie Hicks, Midway, Ky., showed the fifth place overall heifer with ENGD Cowgirl 5606C ET, a September 5, 2015, 43 percent Lim-Flex female, sired by PIE The Cowboy Kind 343.

Video coverage of the shows is available at www.NALF.org. Photos and additional converge may be found on the Facebook pages for the North American Limousin Junior Association, North American Limousin Foundation, and LIMOUSIN TODAY magazine.

For more information about NALJA, the North American Limousin Foundation, or to locate a Limousin or Lim-Flex breeder near you, visit www.NALF.org or call 303-220-1693.

A complete list of winners follows.

2017 National Junior Limousin Show & Congress

July 4, 2017

Grand Island, Neb.

Judge: John Rayfield, Lubbock, Texas

Entries: 237 head

Prospect steer class winners:

Class 1 winner and reserve champion: PSRF Dash, 11/16/2016, 75% Lim-Flex, sired by PSRF Burford 453, exhibited by Samantha Pecco, Morehead, Kentucky.

Class 2 winner and grand champion: PC Doc Holliday 618D, 9/11/2016, 50% Limousin, sired by Maternal Perfection, exhibited by Tucker Parkinson, Levelland, Texas

Progress steer class winners:

Class 3 winner: KGUM Diablo 602D, 4/11/2016, 50% Limousin, sired by KGUM Brutus 403B, exhibited by Kaylee A Gum, Pittsburg, Kan.

Class 4 winner: VL Darwin 645D, 4/13/2016, 87% Limousin, sired by Alter Ego, exhibited by Nicholas Duckett, Grimes, Iowa

Class 4 second: BLMO 680D, 3/6/2016, 50% Limousin, sired by Monopoly Four, exhibited by Justus Moser, Morris, Minn.

Class 5 winner: Jerry Ain’t Coming Back, 4/2/2016, 37% Limousin, sired by The Recipe, exhibited by Zaiden Annen, Wray, Colo.

Class 5 second: L7 6082D, 4/20/2016, 25% Limousin, sired by Bojo, exhibited by Ashlyn Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.

Class 6 winner: MJ Digger 3D, 3/6/2016, 65% Lim-Flex, sired by EF Xcessive Force, exhibited by Justin D. Mosher, Olathe, Colo.

Class 6 second: MRL Whiskey 608A, 3/18/2016, 25% Limousin, sired by GOET Roger That, exhibited by Blane J. Keyes, Knapp, Wisc.

Class 7 winner: ONSY 692D, 4/30/2016, 87% Limousin, sired by Wulfs Urban Cowboy 2149U, exhibited by Owen Symens, Amherst, S.D.

Grand champion prospect steer: Jerry Ain’t Coming Back, 4/2/2016, 37% Limousin, sired by The Recipe, exhibited by Zaiden Annen, Wray, Colo.

Reserve champion prospect steer: L7 6082D, 4/20/2016, 25% Limousin, sired by Bojo, exhibited by Ashlyn Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.

Bred and owned Limousin division winners:

Division I champion: ALYN Deja Vu 61D, 9/12/2016, purebred, sired by Wulfs Yellowhammer Y359Y, exhibited by Ashlyn Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.

Division I reserve: LLKT Miss Dixie Chick 630D, 12/7/2016, purebred, sired by Alter Ego, exhibited by Nichole Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas

Division II champion: LLKT Miss Daytona 610D, 5/21/2016, purebred, sired by KRVN NASKAR 013N, exhibited by Nichole Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas

Division II reserve: MKJM Daisy 850D, 6/10/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Makayla Jo Massey, London, Ky.

Division III champion: KGUM Crush 501C, 11/5/2015, 81% Limousin, sired by Mags Antelope, exhibited by Kaylee Gum, Pittsburg, Kan.

Division III reserve: BNWD Amelia 601D, 3/8/2016, purebred, sired by RADB Axle, exhibited by Boone Begert, Allison, Texas

Grand champion bred and owned Limousin female: LLKT Miss Daytona 610D, 5/21/2016, purebred, sired by KRVN NASKAR 013N, exhibited by Nichole Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas

Reserve champion bred and owned Limousin female: MKJM Daisy 850D, 6/10/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Makayla Jo Massey, London, Ky.

Owned Lim-Flex division winners:

Division I champion: CELL 6685D, 11/8/2016, 53% Lim-Flex, sired by Mags Zodiac, exhibited by Kevin Linhart, Leon, Iowa

Division I reserve: WB Daveed, 11/17/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by WB Bar None, exhibited by Torrance Spriggs, Afton, Okla.

Division II champion: RLBH Date Night, 9/13/2016, 62% Lim-Flex, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Rachel Booth, Miami, Okla.

Division II reserve: AUTO Callie 403D ET, 9/16/2016, 62% Lim-Flex, sired by Auto Power Plus 133B ET, exhibited by Ellie Dill, Marshfield, Mo.

Division III champion: AUTO Dixon 257D ET, 5/3/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Exar Blue Chip 1877B, exhibited by Mckinley Begert, Allison, Texas

Division III reserve: FBFL Daisy Duke 289D, 5/28/2016, 68% Lim-Flex, sired by ELCX Remington 270Z, exhibited by Cameron Bryant, McMinnville, Tenn.

Division IV champion: CJSL 6096D ET, 3/1/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by SAV Bismarck 5682, exhibited by Carter Hoge, Good Hope, Ill.

Division IV reserve: MAGS Dash Off, 3/8/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by EF Xcessive Force, exhibited by Shelby Hubbard, Miami, Okla.

Division V champion: AUTO Donya 207D ET, 2/5/2016, 37% Lim-Flex, sired by Exar Blue Chip 1877B, exhibited by Ryleigh Morris, Walnut Grove, Mo.

Division V reserve: LMCC Midnight Sunset 26D, 2/18/2016, 31% Lim-Flex, sired by Topline Vision Fly Over, exhibited by Kinnick Paulsen, Preston, Iowa

Division VI champion: JCL Cinnamon LNLM 522C, 10/5/2015, 75% Lim-Flex, sired by Mags Eagle, exhibited by Linden Faith Linthicum, Welch, Okla.

Division VI reserve: ENGD Cowgirl 5606C ET, 9/5/2015, 43% Lim-Flex, sired by Pie the Cowboy Kind 343, exhibited by Callie Hicks, Midway, Ky.

Grand champion owned Lim-Flex female: CJSL 6096D ET, 3/1/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by SAV Bismarck 5682, exhibited by Carter Hoge, Good Hope, Ill.

Reserve champion owned Lim-Flex female: JCL Cinnamon LNLM 522C, 10/5/2015, 75% Lim-Flex, sired by Mags Eagle, exhibited by Linden Faith Linthicum, Welch, Okla.