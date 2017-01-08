Limited Seating Left for Annual ASA Banquet Commodity Classic

The American Soybean Association (ASA) Awards Banquet is an annual event that brings together state affiliates and ASA members from across the country to recognize and celebrate the successes, accomplishments and education of the many farmer-leaders, soybean associations and industry representatives who have done outstanding work to benefit U.S. soybean farmers and the soybean industry. Awards are presented for membership growth and association outstanding achievements, leadership building, conservation stewardship and industry accomplishments and support.

The ASA Awards Banquet is on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m., with a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Stars at Night Ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Attendees will enjoy a unique entertainment performance by Joe Castillo where a story is told using sand, light and music. Castillo was a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

The event, sponsored by DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto BioAg, United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff and John Deere, is not yet sold out, but limited tickets remain. An ASA Awards Banquet ticket is included complimentary with a full registration for Commodity Classic. Banquet tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register for Commodity Classic and reserve your ticket, visit the website.