Leopold Conservation Award accepting applications for Kansas

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. The $10,000 award honors Kansas farmers, ranchers and other private landowners who voluntarily demonstrate outstanding stewardship and management of natural resources.

Applications for the award must be postmarked by June 2 and mailed to KACD c/o Jim Krueger, 1008 2500 Avenue, Abilene KS 67410. Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves.

The award will be presented Nov. 20 at the KACD Annual Convention in Wichita.

For application information, please visit www.leopoldconservationaward. org.