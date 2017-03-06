Legislation Would Address Agro-Terrorism

Bipartisan legislation introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives would address the potential threat of an agro-terrorism attack on the United States.

The goal is to make sure the food put on the tables of American families remains safe from attack. Senate Ag Chair Pat Roberts co-sponsored the legislation in the Senate and says it reiterates the role of the Department of Homeland Security as it relates to agro-terrorism.

“As the DHS continues to build the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility in Manhattan, Kansas,” says Roberts, “now is the time to shore up our authorities regarding coordination and mitigation should our nation be hit by biological attack on our food and agriculture.”

New York Republican Dan Donovan, who co-sponsored the legislation in the House, says America’s enemies are intent on attacking the country’s resources and vulnerabilities, which includes the food supply. “Threats to the U.S. food, agriculture, and livestock industries could devastate our food systems. This would affect millions of Americans and the economy,” says Donovan.

He called the bill an essential tool to enhance the country’s preparedness for an agro-terrorism attack.