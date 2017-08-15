Kid Rock Potential Stabenow Challenger

Ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow, may have a challenger in entertainer Kid Rock in the upcoming 2018 election. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has not declared his candidacy, and many still consider the move a mere publicity stunt.

However, as Politico points out, a recent poll conducted last month shows Kid Rock trailing Stabenow by eight points, what some call “a good start.” The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC formed during the 2016 election that has Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s backing, expressed support Friday for a potential Kid Rock candidacy in 2018. Steven Law, the group’s president, said on C-SPAN: “We’d be actually very interested in his candidacy.” Politico says, if Kid Rock moves forward with a campaign, he would bring a Trump-like element to the race for the Michigan Senate seat.

Stabenow also served as the Senate Agriculture Committee chair from 2011 to 2015.