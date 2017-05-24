KFB Young Farmers & Ranchers committee still accepting fire relief donations

Two months after the state’s largest wildfire, farmers and ranchers are still recovering and rebuilding.

A fund organized by Kansas Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) committee and American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) YF&R committee members has raised more than $100,000 and donations are still being accepted.

These funds will provide help to young and beginning farmers affected by the fires in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Donations have come from 20 states and range from individuals, businesses, state and even county Farm Bureaus from across the nation.

“The outpouring has been amazing to witness,” says Amy France, Kansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Chair. “Complete strangers are giving to others in time of need. With such division in our country right now, it helps remind us that people still care.”

The YF&R committee members will begin reviewing applications after June 16.

“We will do our best to be extremely diligent in how we disperse,” says France. “Our goal is to help keep young farmers and ranchers going, even after this hardship. It is vital to our livelihood to do all we can to ensure the continuation of farm and ranch life.”

To contribute to the fund, visit www.kfb.org/yfr-firerelief.

Young and beginning farmers affected by the wildfires in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma or Colorado may apply for financial assistance using www.kfb.org/firerelief.