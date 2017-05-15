class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235834 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Key USDA Positions Reportedly Set | KTIC Radio

Key USDA Positions Reportedly Set

BY Washington Insider/DTN | May 15, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Key USDA Positions Reportedly Set
RRN photo

Key USDA positions are set to be announced. Sources signal the possible new spots include:

Deputy Secretary: Steve Censky, currently CEO of the American Soybean Association, who worked at USDA in the Reagan and George H. Bush administrations.

Undersecretary for the new Farm Production and Conservation: Bill Northey, Iowa’s agriculture commissioner. The position includes overseeing the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs: Ted McKinney, Indiana’s state agriculture director. He is close to Vice President Mike Pence and is a former director of global corporate affairs for Elanco Animal Health.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: