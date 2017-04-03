Keeping Pesticide Records Electronically

If you apply restricted use pesticides, you need to keep records of those applications for at least three years and you need to make this recording within 14 days of making the application. Traditionally, applicators did this with paper record books which could be obtained from a variety of sources. Recently, the Pesticide Education Office has developed “PeRK”, which is short for pesticide record keeping.

PeRK is available for iPad, iPhone, and Android devices. It is FREE. It is an approved method of keeping the restricted use records for pesticides by the Department of Agriculture. A new 2.0 version was released recently, which makes this a good time to let folks know that this exists.

The app records the pesticide product applied and how much was applied, product application rate, target site and pest(s), date and time of application, temperature, wind speed, and disposal method.

The records are saved and stored within the app on the device. They can be exported via email as a .csv file, which can be opened in Microsoft Excel and other common software programs. Records are saved to each individual device and are not part of a Cloud or internet database.

New features in version 2.0 include an updated interface; the ability to take and save up to three photos per record; the option to use the app as a guest to try the app without creating a profile; links to the UNL PSEP’s Facebook, Twitter (You can tweet to us right from the app!), and YouTube accounts; and an added link to Nebraska’s DriftWatch map in the app’s “additional resources” section.

Contact information for the UNL Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Pesticide Program, emergency phone numbers, a link to the DriftWatch website, and links to helpful publications also are included in PeRK.

PeRK is specifically designed to meet the needs of pesticide applicators in Nebraska but is also used by applicators outside of Nebraska. PeRK accommodates non-Nebraska users by providing a “notes” text field for writing additional notes about the application to meet their state requirements.

It is my understanding that at the beginning, there is some time needed to input the startup information pertaining to the products you are using and the applicator information. But once you get this setup done, the app works really well and actually will save time in recording these required records.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension in Platte County. Phone: 402-563-4901 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu