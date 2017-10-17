K-State teaming with other universities to offer 5-State Beef Conference

ASHLAND, Kan. – Kansas State University is teaming with several other universities, industry representatives and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer a 5-State Beef Conference in three locations in early November. Presentations will cover a range of topics, including a market outlook for beef producers and tools available when marketing calves.

Dates, locations and contact information for each conference are:

Market Outlook;

Factors Affecting Calf Prices: Why the Impact?;

Marketing of Calves and Stocker Cattle: Beef Basis Tools;

Cow Nutrition; and

Transition Strategies and Estate Transfer Issues: You Built It – Now What Do You Do With It?

In addition to Kansas State University and the USDA, Oklahoma State University; Texas A&M University; and New Mexico State University are collaborating on the conference.