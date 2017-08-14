Junior Leaders: Apply to Become the Angus Ambassador

The National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) is beginning its search for the next Angus Ambassador. It’s an elite position that provides an opportunity for a one-year term as spokesperson for the NJAA’s nearly 6,000 members, and connects with cattle producers, consumers and industry professionals nationwide. Applications are available online and must be submitted by Sept. 15.

“As the Angus Ambassador, one junior member is given the opportunity to take his or her passion for Angus cattle to the next level by networking with other Angus producers and beef industry professionals, and by traveling to and attending a variety of engaging events over the course of the year,” says Jaclyn Clark, American Angus Association Director of Events and Education.

Currently serving as the 2017 Angus Ambassador is Cassandra Garcia of Renton, Washington. Garcia is a student at the University of Washington Tacoma studying business marketing. She says she hopes that one day her education in the area of business will allow her to contribute to the “Business Breed” in a meaningful way.

“The ambassador program has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has given me the chance to expand my understanding of this industry”, says Garcia. “Whether it was networking at events, being that bridge between consumers and producers, or representing the Angus breed in the best way possible, it has helped me to grow as an individual in an industry that I love.”

The chosen Angus Ambassador will travel to the following events:

Angus Convention in Fort Worth, Texas (candidates);

Certified Angus Beef ® Building Blocks Seminar in Wooster, Ohio;

Beef Improvement Federation Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Loveland, Colorado; and

Guiding Outstanding Angus Leaders (GOAL) Conference in Canada.

Additonal and existing travel may vary based on the selected ambassador’s location, schedule and availability.

To be eligible for the Angus Ambassador competition, applicants must be Association members in good standing, between the ages 17-20 as of Jan. 1, who own purebred Angus cattle. They must submit a cover letter, résumé and two essay responses. Applications can be found online.

Garcia encourages all junior members to apply for the position: “We need strong leaders to represent our association. If you’re thinking about applying, go ahead and do it! I believe all NJAA members have what it takes to become the next great representative of our breed.”

All applications must be postmarked by Sept. 15 and sent to the Association’s Events and Education Department, 3201 Frederick Ave., Saint Joseph, MO 64506.

Once the applications are reviewed, five finalists will be invited to the Angus Convention to participate in the final round of competition, which includes an interview and formal presentation with a panel of judges. The new Angus Ambassador will be chosen at the Awards Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 6 .

For more information, please visit the NJAA website at www.angus.org/njaa.

About the National Junior Angus Association

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for more than 6,000 active members nationwide.