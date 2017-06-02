John Deere Adds Brains to Harvest Brawn

Since its launch, John Deere has continued to innovate the S-Series combine line with new tools, and tech. For the 2018 harvest, the company is stepping up its game with the new S700 line of combines – including four new models and new headers as well.

At first glance, the new combine may not be visibly different on the outside, though the new CommandCenter cab offers a better view and other enhanced features. Under its skin, however, John Deere is bringing a lot of new technology to the party.

