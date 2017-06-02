class="post-template-default single single-post postid-239950 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
John Deere Adds Brains to Harvest Brawn | KTIC Radio

John Deere Adds Brains to Harvest Brawn

BY Farm Industry News/John Deere | June 2, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
John Deere Adds Brains to Harvest Brawn
Newest launch of equipment from 'Big Green' shows a high-tech slant for new combine line, upgraded monitor for tractors and new implements. (Image courtesy of Deere, Inc.)

Since its launch, John Deere has continued to innovate the S-Series combine line with new tools, and tech. For the 2018 harvest, the company is stepping up its game with the new S700 line of combines – including four new models and new headers as well.

At first glance, the new combine may not be visibly different on the outside, though the new CommandCenter cab offers a better view and other enhanced features. Under its skin, however, John Deere is bringing a lot of new technology to the party.

More on the new S700 series here.

And, you can learn more about Combine Advisory in this video:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: