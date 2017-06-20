JBS Mulls Frozen-Only Meat Stores in North America

The world’s largest meatpacker, Brazil-based JBS, is weighing plans to open its first retail stores in North America, The Post has learned.

JBS, which last month paid a $3.1 billion fine to Brazilian regulators over corruption allegations, is looking to open frozen-only meat stores and food trucks in the US, Mexico and Canada, according to a source close to the situation.

The meatpacker, which scooped up chicken giant Pilgrim’s Pride in 2009, would open the stores to ensure consistent quality, be closer to shoppers and boost profitability, the source said. An internal team working at JBS’ Miami area-offices is developing the designs and coming up with a name for the stores. One under consideration is “Cut 40,” the source said.

The stores would be less than 2,000 square feet, and offer frozen — rather than fresh — cuts of beef, pork, lamb and seafood, as well as frozen vegetables and dessert.

JBS’ plans are to “transform the way people shop for proteins,” the source said, with a strategy that includes selling meats online and offering more food service directly to restaurants.

A JBS spokesman cautioned plans for a retail rollout haven’t been finalized.

“One of our many R&D projects was a concept store, where we could gauge consumer interest … prior to offering these products to retail and food service customers,” the spokesman said.

“However, the concept store remains in the development stage, has not been approved, and is not an immediate priority.”