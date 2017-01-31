January 1 Cattle Inventory Up 2 Percent

All cattle and calves in the United States, as of January 1, 2017, totaled 93.6 million head. This is 2 percent above the 91.9 million head on January 1, 2016.

All cows and heifers that have calved, at 40.6 million head, are 3 percent above the 39.5 million head on January 1, 2016. Beef cows, at 31.2 million head, are up 3 percent from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.35 million head, are up slightly from the previous year.

All heifers 500 pounds and over, as of January 1, 2017, totaled 20.1 million head. This is 1 percent above the 19.9 million head on January 1, 2016. Beef replacement heifers, at 6.42 million head, are up 1 percent from a year ago. Milk replacement heifers, at 4.75 million head, are down 1 percent from the previous year. Other heifers, at 8.88 million head, are 1 percent above a year earlier.

Calves under 500 pounds in the United States, as of January 1, 2017, totaled 14.4 million head. This is 2 percent above the 14.1 million head on January 1, 2016. Steers weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 16.4 million head, up slightly from one year ago. Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 2.23 million head, up 4 percent from the previous year.

Calf Crop Up 3 Percent

The 2016 calf crop in the United States was estimated at 35.1 million head, up 3 percent from last year’s calf crop. Calves born during the first half of 2016 were estimated at 25.6 million head. This is up 4 percent from the first half of 2015. Calves born during the second half of 2016 were estimated at 9.53 million head, 27 percent of the total 2016 calf crop.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 13.1 million head on January 1, 2017. The inventory is down 1 percent from the January 1, 2016 total of 13.2 million head. Cattle on feed, in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head, accounted for 81.2 percent of the total cattle on feed on January 1, 2017. This is up 1 percent from the previous year. The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots) is 26.6 million head. This is 2 percent above one year ago.

Revisions

All inventory and calf crop estimates for January 1, 2016 were reviewed using calf crop, official slaughter, import and export data, and the relationship of new survey information to the prior surveys. Based on the findings of this review, January 1, 2016 all cattle and calves decreased by 0.1 percent, all cows and heifers that have calved decreased by 0.4 percent, and 2015 calf crop decreased by 0.6 percent.

Cattle Inventory by Class – States and United States: January 1, 2016 and 2017

———————————————————————————————————

: All cattle and calves : All cows and heifers that have calved

:—————————————————————————————–

State : : : Percent of : : : Percent of

: 2016 : 2017 :previous year : 2016 : 2017 :previous year

———————————————————————————————————

: —— 1,000 head —– percent —— 1,000 head —– percent

:

Iowa ……….: 3,950.0 3,850.0 97 1,150.0 1,180.0 103

Kansas ……..: 6,250.0 6,400.0 102 1,630.0 1,720.0 106

Missouri ……: 4,100.0 4,350.0 106 1,990.0 2,140.0 108

Montana …….: 2,650.0 2,650.0 100 1,500.0 1,500.0 100

Nebraska ……: 6,450.0 6,450.0 100 1,910.0 1,980.0 104

Cattle Inventory by Class – States and United States: January 1, 2016 and 2017 (continued)

———————————————————————————————————

: Beef cows that have calved : Milk cows that have calved

:—————————————————————————————–

State : : : Percent of : : : Percent of

: 2016 : 2017 :previous year : 2016 : 2017 :previous year

———————————————————————————————————

: —— 1,000 head —– percent —– 1,000 head —– percent

:

Iowa ……….: 940.0 965.0 103 210.0 215.0 102

Kansas ……..: 1,488.0 1,570.0 106 142.0 150.0 106

Missouri ……: 1,902.0 2,052.0 108 88.0 88.0 100

Montana …….: 1,486.0 1,486.0 100 14.0 14.0 100

Nebraska ……: 1,852.0 1,920.0 104 58.0 60.0 103