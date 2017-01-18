Inauguration Week Ad Recognizes Trump Leadership on Biofuels

The nation’s top renewable fuel advocates are celebrating inauguration week with a new television ad highlighting President-elect Donald Trump’s vocal support for jobs in the biofuels sector and offering thanks for his steadfast leadership. The new ad will begin airing Wednesday during MSNBC’s Morning Joe program and will also appear on digital channels.

“Much like the President-elect, America’s biofuel sector has shattered expectations, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in areas of the country left behind by other manufacturing sectors,” said Brent Erickson, executive vice president of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). “President-elect Trump’s commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) will drive economic growth across the country, creating jobs, and strengthening our energy security. These are goals every American can share, and we want to show the President-elect that his support is sincerely appreciated.”

The new ad features footage of Trump proclaiming that “family farms are the backbone of this country” and promising to “protect the Renewable Fuels Standard,” which promotes the addition of biofuels like ethanol into the U.S. fuel mix. The ad thanks Trump for his support, noting that his leadership will support jobs and bring America closer to true energy independence. The ad launch follows a letter of congratulations sent to Trump in December by leaders of the renewable fuel sector.

“With strong leadership in the White House, we can tap into America’s vast renewable resources to deliver cleaner, more affordable options at the pump,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “America’s ethanol industry already supplies about 10 percent of our transportation needs, and as that number grows, so does our ability to protect the air we breathe and reduce U.S. reliance on hostile nations. We look forward to working with the new administration to revitalize job growth in America’s heartland and save consumers money.”

“Donald Trump’s campaign united millions of voters who care deeply about America’s leadership on clean, homegrown energy,” said Bob Dinneen, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA). “Strong support for the RFS will drive billions in new investments and ensure that consumers don’t have to choose between low prices and clean, homegrown fuels. We’re grateful for the President-elect’s support and urge him to stand strong against those who seek to undermine the single most effective clean energy policy working to lower our dependence on oil.”