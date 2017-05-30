class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238991 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Illinois lawmakers consider letting farmers grow hemp

BY AP | May 30, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Lawmakers in Springfield have been considering a bill that would allow Illinois farmers to grow industrial hemp.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2qrP6JC ) that Democratic state Sen. Toi Hutchinson of Olympia Fields is sponsoring the legislation. It passed the state Senate this month and is headed to the House. Current state law lets universities with four-year agricultural science programs grow hemp. The new measure would expand that to include all farmers.

The National Council of State Legislatures says at least 30 other states have laws related to industrial hemp. Proponents say the expansion could create jobs.

Illinois Farmers Union marketing director Rob Davies says a big misconception is that hemp is similar to marijuana. He says it’s not a drug. He says from farmers’ perspectives it makes sense “to have an alternative commodity” to grow.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
