IA House Republicans Advance Water Quality Bill but Came Up Short

BY Iowa Soybean | April 24, 2017
Iowa Soybean Association CEO Kirk Leeds issued this statement following Saturday’s adjournment of the Iowa legislature.

This year’s legislative session was a missed opportunity to act boldly on improving Iowa’s water.

While the Iowa House advanced a substantive bill that ultimately fell short of making it to the Governor’s desk, we’re disappointed that action providing long-term funding for a watershed-based approach to conservation will have to wait another year.

ISA will continue to be a leader in advancing farmer-led efforts throughout the state that benefit soil, water and ag productivity. Soybean farmers will dialogue with legislators about the benefits of a collaborative, watershed approach to improved water quality. And ISA will seek continued partnerships with farmers and cities to make real progress on conservation to the benefit of all Iowans.”

