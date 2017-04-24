IA House Republicans Advance Water Quality Bill but Came Up Short

Iowa Soybean Association CEO Kirk Leeds issued this statement following Saturday’s adjournment of the Iowa legislature.

“This year’s legislative session was a missed opportunity to act boldly on improving Iowa’s water.

“While the Iowa House advanced a substantive bill that ultimately fell short of making it to the Governor’s desk, we’re disappointed that action providing long-term funding for a watershed-based approach to conservation will have to wait another year.

“ISA will continue to be a leader in advancing farmer-led efforts throughout the state that benefit soil, water and ag productivity. Soybean farmers will dialogue with legislators about the benefits of a collaborative, watershed approach to improved water quality. And ISA will seek continued partnerships with farmers and cities to make real progress on conservation to the benefit of all Iowans.”