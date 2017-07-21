House Appropriations Committee Adopts H-2A Program Amendment 

The House Appropriations Committee this week adopted an amendment to the fiscal 2018 Homeland Security spending bill that expands the number of businesses that can apply for the H-2A visa program for temporary or seasonal agriculture workers and removes the requirement that the work be short term.

The amendment, agreed to by voice vote, was debated at a House Judiciary Committee Immigration Subcommittee hearing later in the week. Pork producers face a significant labor shortage and are encouraged by the committee action. NPPC is engaging both the administration and members of Congress to find solutions for this serious problem.