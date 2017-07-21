class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249280 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
House Appropriations Committee Adopts H-2A Program Amendment  | KTIC Radio

House Appropriations Committee Adopts H-2A Program Amendment 

BY National Pork | July 21, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
House Appropriations Committee Adopts H-2A Program Amendment 

The House Appropriations Committee this week adopted an amendment to the fiscal 2018 Homeland Security spending bill that expands the number of businesses that can apply for the H-2A visa program for temporary or seasonal agriculture workers and removes the requirement that the work be short term.

The amendment, agreed to by voice vote, was debated at a House Judiciary Committee Immigration Subcommittee hearing later in the week. Pork producers face a significant labor shortage and are encouraged by the committee action. NPPC is engaging both the administration and members of Congress to find solutions for this serious problem.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: