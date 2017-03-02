House Agriculture Panel: Farm Bill Savings Should Spare It From Cuts

A recent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate of greater than expected savings under the 2014 Farm Bill as one reason the House Budget Committee should not ask for additional spending cuts to farm, nutrition and other programs for Fiscal 2018, which begins October 1, according to the House Agriculture Committee. The remarks were contained in the panel’s views and estimates letter to the House Budget Committee.

USDA’s forecast of a fourth year of decline in net farm income in 2017 was also cited as evidence that it may need every dollar under its jurisdiction in writing a 2018 farm bill this Congress.

The budget views and estimates letter, approved by the committee by voice vote, reflected members’ sentiments that the panel has done its part for deficit reduction. Chairman Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., said the CBO’s January update on the current farm bill estimating $104 billion in budget savings over 10 years bolstered their argument.

CBO estimated in 2014 that the farm bill would produce $16.6 billion in savings over 10 years, and $23 billion over 10 years if sequester cuts were included. The agency’s recent revision of savings is largely based on a decline in the number of people receiving food benefits. CBO estimates the federal government will spend $92 billion less on SNAP over 10 years. Lower crop insurance spending than originally expected accounted for additional savings.

“An exclusive or even over reliance on savings from the Committee on Agriculture will ultimately fail to seriously move the needle in meeting the fiscal objectives that our Committees share while also seriously undermining the mission areas within the jurisdiction of the Committee on Agriculture,” the panel’s letter said.