Hot Weather Aiding Nebraska Wheat Harvest

Producers in the northern Panhandle report very hot and

dry conditions over the past week. Cutting will likely

begin this weekend, and producers expect harvest to be

in full swing by this time next week. Crop conditions in

the region remain fair to good.

Producers in the southern Panhandle report hot and dry

weather conditions over the past week; there was also

some scattered rainfall over the weekend ranging from

0.5 to 0.95 inches. There was some isolated areas of

mild hail damage as well. Producers at higher elevations

estimate harvest will begin in 1 to 2 weeks, while at lower

elevations cutting began over the weekend; reported

yields range from 40-80 bu/acre, though they vary

widely in areas affected by WSMV. Moisture content

ranges from 10 to 13, and measured protein levels range

from 10.5 to 11.5.

Producers in southwest Nebraska report varied

temperatures over the past week, ranging from very hot

to more moderate. The region also had some storms this

weekend, with rainfall totals between 1.5 and 3 inches,

along with some areas of hail damage. Several fields were

reported as 50 to 100 percent hail loss. The southwest part

of the state is reported as approximately a third to halfway

done with cutting, depending on elevation. Yields vary in

the region: many producers are seeing average to slightly

above average yields with reports ranging from 30 to 80

bu/acre. Reported test weights and protein content range

from 59 to 61 lbs and 10 to 13.5, respectively.

Elevators in southwest Nebraska report average test

weight is holding steady between 60 and 62 pounds

and that average protein content is slightly above 10;

reports received by the elevators also indicate most

yields are between 50 and 80 bu/acre. Overall grain

quality is reported as good, and it was noted that white

wheat is yielding well also.

Producers in south central Nebraska report mostly hot

and dry conditions over the past week. Some areas

received 1 to 3 inches of rain; there was also some wind

which may have caused isolated shattering. Producers

in the region began harvest this week; more progress

was made closer to the NE-KS state line than farther

north. Reported yields in the region vary as there was

some damage from earlier storms; however, good

filds are yielding around 60 bu/acre with moisture

levels from 11 to 12 percent, with no reports on protein

content at this time.

Producers in southeast Nebraska report that while

the region has not seen any rain, harvest has been

slowed by high humidity and damp conditions. Even

with these conditions, it is estimated that over half the

wheat in the region has been cut. Yields are reported

as good, ranging from 60 to 90 bu/acre in some areas;

test weights are above 60 lbs and moisture levels range

from 10 to 13 percent. There are no reports on protein

content in this region at this time.