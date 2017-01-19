Hoffman Ranch, Jensen Bros. and Valley Creek Ranch Take Top Honors in Hereford Yard Show

Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Neb., took top honors in the Hereford carload show on Friday, Jan. 13, during the 2017 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Jensen Bros., Courland, Kan., topped the pen-of-three bull show and Valley Creek Ranch, Fairbury, Neb., won the pen-of-three female show in the Denver Yards.

Dale Micheli, Fort Bridger, Wyo., Travis Pembrook, Fairview, Okla., and Ryan Rathman, Stanton, Texas, evaluated the Yard shows, which included six carloads, 33 bull pens and 20 heifer pens. A total of 219 Herefords competed in the Yards.

The Hoffman family’s champion carload of junior bull calves tipped the scales at an average weight of 1,139 lb., and a weight per day of age of 3.47 lb. The group was sired by H/TSR/CHEZ/Full Throttle ET, CRR 109 Catapult 322, HH Advance 4075B ET, Pyramid 16W 110T 9116 and NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y ET. On show day the group posted average expected progeny differences (EPDs) of birth weight (BW) 2.4; weaning weight (WW) 57; yearling weight (YW) 91; milk (MM) 27; milk and growth (M&G) 56; rib fat (FAT) 0.01; ribeye area (REA) 0.54; marbling (MARB) 0.19. The group had an average scrotal measurement of 33.6 cm.

Reserve grand champion carload and reserve champion junior bull calves were exhibited by Delaney Herefords, Lake Benton, Minn. The group was sired by JDH JJD9Y485T All In 96BET, JDH Victor 719T33ZET, KCF Bennett Encore Z311 ET and BR Trust 0217 3373. The average weight of the load was 1,243 lb. and they calculated a WDA of 3.66 lb. The average EPDs of the group were BW 3.9; WW 62; YW 99; MM 25; M&G 55; FAT 0.01; REA 0.48; and MARB 0.17. They had an average scrotal measurement of 34.7 cm.

Winning in the 2017 bull pen show was Jensen Bros., Courtland, Kan., with its champion pen-of-three bulls that first won the spring bull calf division. The calves were sired by R Leader 6964 and GKB 88X Laramie B293. They averaged 1,118 lb., and had a calculated WDA of 3.73 lb. with an average scrotal measurement of 33.2 cm. The group’s EPDs were BW 3.1; WW 64; YW 101; MM 30; M&G 62; FAT 0.0; REA 0.66; and MARB 0.08.

Colyer Herefords, Bruneau, Idaho, was champion in the junior bull calf division before being selected reserve grand champion pen with a group sired by CRR 5280. The average EPDs on the bulls were BW 3.4; WW 63; YW 94; MM 32; M&G 63; FAT -0.01; REA 0.52; and MARB 0.12. The pen weighed an average of 1,325 lb. and calculated a 3.63 WDA with a 38.2 cm average scrotal measurement.

The grand champion pen of females and champion in the junior calf division was exhibited by Valley Creek Ranch, Fairbury, Neb., and sired by UPS Sensation 2504 ET and VCR 993W Ultimate 236Z. The group posted average EPDs of BW -0.1; WW 49; YW 76; MM 29; M&G 54; FAT -0.01; REA 0.55; and MARB 0.08.

Bill King Ranch, Moriarty, N.M., showed the reserve grand champion pen of three females and reserve champion junior heifer calf. These heifers were sired by CRR 5280 and posted EPDs of BW 5.8; WW 63; YW 97; MM 30; M&G 61; FAT -0.01; REA 0.42; and MARB 0.06.