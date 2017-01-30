High-Oleic Soybean Program Offers Premium for Second Year

DuPont Pioneer, Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) and the Nebraska Soybean Board announced last week that AGP is offering production contracts for Pioneer® brand Plenish® high oleic soybeans for 2017 in Nebraska. This is the second year AGP is contracting Plenish high oleic soybeans in the area, which supports expanded marketing opportunities for Nebraska soybean producers.

“Plenish high oleic soybeans bring the right combination of high soybean yield per acre for growers and a more healthful, functionally superior oil for our downstream customers,” said Mark Sandeen, AGP vice president of processing and marketing.

AGP is contracting with soybean growers around Hastings, Neb., to produce Pioneer brand Plenish high oleic soybeans for the 2017 growing season. Farmers have the opportunity to participate in a harvest delivery contract and receive a contract premium.

“Nebraska soybean farmers are pleased to be on the cutting edge of bringing this exciting innovation to the market,” said Victor Bohuslavsky, executive director, Nebraska Soybean Board. “Considering the market price challenges in the soybean industry, we are always searching for ways to partner with companies like AGP and DuPont Pioneer to add value for soybean producers. Plenish high oleic soybeans are a great example of the right technology at the right time.”

The Nebraska market represents the most western production geography for Plenish high oleic soybeans and helps assure a reliable supply chain for food and industrial products customers in the United States and western population centers.

“Pioneer brand Plenish high oleic soybeans had outstanding yield and agronomic performance in the field in 2016, which is why we’re pleased to again work with AGP in bringing this value-added opportunity to Nebraska growers,” said Mark Deterding, DuPont Pioneer commercial unit lead. “For our customers, this contract program is an important step in expanding soybean market demand and increasing the return per acre they receive today and longer term. We know that value-added opportunities start with downstream food companies and the consumer, and we appreciate all that AGP is doing to build demand with their oil customers.”

The development and commercialization of Plenish high oleic soybean oil is an example of how biotechnology can provide direct benefits to the food industry and consumers. The oil’s improved fatty acid profile provides a sustainable U.S.-grown, soy-based, trans-fat alternative for food companies and foodservice operators with the highest oxidative stability of any soybean oil being commercially produced. The enhanced stability means longer fry life in restaurant applications in addition to less polymerized oil buildup on equipment and longer shelf life for packaged food products with a flavor profile that American consumers prefer.

Plenish high oleic soybean oil has 0g trans-fat per serving and 20 percent less saturated fat than commodity soybean oil, making it a more attractive ingredient for health-conscious consumers of food products.

Plenish high oleic soybean varieties are developed by DuPont Pioneer using its elite genetics. Field testing has confirmed yields are on par with elite commercial products.

Pioneer has obtained regulatory approvals for Plenish high oleic soybeans in nearly all key U.S. soybean export markets and approvals are pending in remaining export markets. For more information on Plenish high oleic soybeans, visit www.plenish.com.

AGP (www.agp.com) is a leading agribusiness with primary operations as a major U.S. soybean processor/refiner producing and marketing soybean meal, refined soybean oil, and biodiesel. AGP businesses also include agricultural product trading in domestic and international markets and numerous U.S. grain elevator operations. AGP is owned by local and regional cooperatives representing farmer producers across the United States. Corporate headquarters are located in Omaha, Neb.

