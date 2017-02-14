Harms joins the Nebraska Corn Board

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Corn Board is pleased to announce the hiring of Kurtis Harms. Harms joined the Corn Board staff on February 6, 2017 and serves as the Director of Communications for the organization.

In his role, Harms will develop and implement a clear communications strategy to publicize the Nebraska Corn Board’s research, educational, market development and promotional investments. Throughout the year, Harms will coordinate promotional and educational events for various audiences to highlight the work of Nebraska’s corn industry. Harms will also work closely with media partners and will manage the Nebraska Corn Board’s online presence.

“We’re pleased to welcome Kurtis to the Nebraska Corn Board,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Kurtis brings with him a wealth of experience communicating complex agricultural issues to a variety of audiences. His passion for communications and technology also means he’s able to effectively reach people through traditional and emerging media channels.”

Harms is a native of Dodge, Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agricultural journalism and an emphasis in broadcasting and public relations. He then earned a master’s degree in journalism and mass communications. Prior to joining the Nebraska Corn Board, Harms worked for UNL as the executive producer of the Market Journal television program where he was responsible for most aspects of the program’s production. Under his leadership, Market Journal went from a weekly state-wide program to a national and international show.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Nebraska Corn Board staff,” said Harms. “I’ve long admired the work the Board does to promote and enhance the state’s corn industry and its farmers, and I’m looking forward to taking an active role in telling the story of Nebraska corn.”