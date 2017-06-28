Hall County Farmer’s Weed Problem Becomes Taxpayer Problem

Taxpayers step into a thorny situation, over overgrown weeds near Alda.

And it could cost big bucks to deal with.

The Hall County weed superintendent says a farmer west of Grand Island left about 1,400 acres unplanted this spring.

Noxious weeds like musk thistle have taken over, and there’s concern it could spread to neighbors.

Weed Superintendent Rob Schultz sent notices and made phone calls, but says nothing has been done. Schultz said the 1,400 acres are in a dozen parcels.

So Schultz and Francis Hannon of the Weed Board have asked the county for money to deal with the problem.

Hannon said, “We usually take care of these things on a one to one basis. We’ve gotten along pretty good. Rob’s done a fine job. It’s a sad deal we have to go this route.”

The county approved around $20,000 to spray for noxious weeds, and plan to put a tax lien on the property to recoup their money.

Depending on the weather, Schultz said they could spray those fields in the next few days.

Schultz also said a farmer was interested in renting about 400 acres, with hopes to plan there yet this summer.