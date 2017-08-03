Group: Bridge Spending Up in Past Decade, But More Needed

States have ramped up their spending in bridge repair projects over the last decade, but it still isn’t enough, according to a new analysis from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

The group examined federal data that tracks investments in bridge work, finding that bridge construction had increased just 8%, from $54.6 billion in 2007 to $59.2 billion in 2016.

At the current pace of investment it would take more than three decades to replace and repair every bridge that needs work, ARTBA Chief Economist Alison Premo Black said.

The group said that “a long-term infrastructure package from Congress and a permanent revenue solution to the Highway Trust Fund would help states make greater progress.”

Infrastructure spending has been given a high profile by the Trump administration though details of their plan to use $200 billion in government spending to unleash $1 trillion in infrastructure spending have yet to be released.