Grand Island Packing Plant ‘Put On Notice’ by FSIS

In a new quarterly government report, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service calls violations by JBS Swift in Grand Island “egregious”.

In January the plant was temporarily shut down and in October was warned about animal handling concerns. The report says four animals were unconscious, but two animals were still standing and “there were 3 or 4 employees with hand knockers around the penned area trying to knock the 2 animals. One of the knockers reached out and attempted to knock one of the animals but did not render it unconscious. The animal shook its head a few times and was observed to have blood coming out from the nose,” according to the report.

A letter from FSIS in January put JBS Swift on a Reinstatement of Suspension (ROS) based on failure to comply with regulations. After FSIS review, it was determined that “written assurances have adequately addressed concerns” over animal handling.

It goes on to say FSIS will continue to monitor the plant’s actions to make sure the livestock are handled and slaughtered humanely.

JBS Swift is Grand Island’s largest employer.