Grain Marketing Workshop Set for Columbus

A free grain marketing workshop will be held on February 6th at Pinnacle Bank (east), Columbus, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This workshop will assist grain producers with developing marketing plans to fit their operation.

With the lower commodity prices comes lowered profits, or actually net losses for some farming operations. When visiting with our local bankers, the number one item mentioned to get the farming operations back to profitability, is to have a sound grain marketing plan that is actually followed. That is why this workshop is being brought to Columbus again this year.

Workshops are funded by the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Soybean Board. Complimentary lunch is sponsored by Pinnacle Bank. The workshop is limited to 40 participants.

Nebraska Extension Educators will present location and commodity specific marketing information. Topics include developing a written marketing plan, and understanding basis and carrying charges. The workshops feature the Marketing in a New Era (MINE) grain marketing simulator and the Grain Marketing Plan smartphone application. MINE is a nice tool to affirm and practice carrying out marketing plans against a simulated marketing year. The smart phone application is useful for sending message reminders to follow through with the market plans developed.

Register by visiting go.unl.edu/marketingworkshops or by calling the Platte County Extension Office at 402-563-4901. Registrations are being requested to ensure proper handouts, to make lunch plans, and to have contact information in case of inclement weather.

Reminder: The first Pesticide Applicator Training in Platte County will be February 1 and February 2 during the Farm Show at Ag Park in Columbus. The session on the first day will be at 1:30, the session on February 2 will be at 9:30 a.m.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension in Platte County. Phone: 402-563-4901 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu