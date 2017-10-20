Governor Ricketts Makes Appointments to Sorghum Board- Officers Elected

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced reappointment of Duane Sugden of Sterling and Klint Stewart of Columbus to serve three-year terms on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.

Sugden, representing District #1, was originally appointed to the Sorghum Board in 2009. During his tenure he rotated through the offices of Secretary/Treasurer, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Board. He also served as the Board’s voting delegate to the U.S. Grains Council. Duane has life-long involvement in farming and raising sorghum as a primary spring crop. He is an active member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, the Nemaha NRD, and the Johnson County Hospital Foundation Board. “I look forward to continuing the promotion of grain sorghum and its role in Nebraska agriculture as well as the many health benefits derived from sorghum,” said Sugden.

Stewart has a diverse crop and livestock operation with production in Antelope, Boone, Madison and Stanton counties. Klint began his service on the Sorghum Board in 2014 and serves on the Research and Policy Committees. He holds a Master of Science degree in Plant Breeding from Texas A&M and worked as a sorghum breeder before returning to the farm. “My perspective is different from others in the world of sorghum production,” says Stewart. “I feel it is important to keep bringing new ideas to the discussion.”

2017-18 Officers Elected

During its late-July meeting in Grand Island, the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board elected officers. Mike Baker, District 4 director from Trenton, was elected as Chairman. He’d previously served as the vice chairman.

John Dolnicek, District 2 director from Lawrence, was elected as vice chairman. He previously served as the secretary-treasurer.

Duane Vorderstrasse, At-Large director from Hebron, was elected to serve as secretary-treasurer of the Board.