Georgia Dock Price Suspended Indefinitely

Citing a lack of submissions of new requirements for Georgia Dock price for broilers and fryers and the Georgia Poultry Market News has been suspended indefinitely, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced December 21.

“To assure the industry maintains a reliable pricing tool, the Georgia Department of Agriculture anticipates the introduction of the Georgia Premium Poultry Price Index (GPPPI) the week of January 4, 2017,” the agency said in its Georgia Poultry Market News publication. “Official reporting for this index is expected to begin February 1, 2017.”

In response to the announcement, Sanderson Farms said it has notified customers of the change and “are committed to determining an appropriate pricing formula as quickly as possible.” The company reported that for Fiscal 2016, 10.15% of its overall product mix was priced using the Georgia Dock Whole Bird price. “For the past 40 years and until recently, the Georgia Dock price was seen as a fair reflection of the dynamics of the retail grocery store market for chicken,” the firm said.

Until the new benchmark is established, Sanderson Farms and its customers have agreed on a pricing formula that is similar to what is already in place — pricing formulas will be negotiated based on a customer’s mix, location, volume and needs.