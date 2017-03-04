Former Ag Secretary Clayton Yeutter Dies At 86

Clayton Yeutter, a native Nebraskan who served as U.S. secretary of agriculture under President George H.W. Bush, has passed away.
Yeutter, 86, had battled cancer for several years but continued to be active in promoting global trade, the sustainable water use and agriculture.
Condolences were offered on social media as word of his death spread Saturday. Gov. Pete Ricketts mentioned on his Facebook page: “Former President Reagan and Bush, Sr. Advisor Clayton Yeutter was a fierce advocate for Nebraska ag producers. On behalf of our fellow Nebraskans, Susanne and I send our thoughts and prayers to Cristy and the entire Yeutter family. Clayton’s work has left an indelible mark on our state, and will help grow Nebraska for years to come.”
Also on Twitter, Ronnie Green, chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said: “America and Nebraska lost a giant last night, and I lost a dear friend and mentor. Rest in peace Clayton P. Yeutter. Exceptionally lived.”
In March 2015, Yeutter made a $2.5 million gift to his alma mater, UNL, to establish a new international trade and finance institute.
Yeutter was named agriculture secretary in 1989 after serving as U.S. trade representative from 1985 to 1988.
He served as chairman for the Republican National Committee from 1991 until 1992, when he took on the job of counselor to the president.
Yeutter was born in Eustis, Nebraska and had deep roots in 4-H in Dawson County.
He graduated No. 1 in his College of Agriculture class in 1952 and later served as a faculty member teaching ag economics. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War, but later enrolled in the NU law school, graduating No. 1 in his class in 1963.
Yeutter’s career also included a stint as president and CEO of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In recent years, he served as a senior adviser at the international law firm Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C.
Yeutter, who lived outside Washington, D.C., was diagnosed with colon cancer several years ago and had undergone surgery and chemotherapy.
He was the 1987 winner of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association’s ‘Service to Agriculture’ Award in 1987.